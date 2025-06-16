FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

PBHC stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

