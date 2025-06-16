Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fenbo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fenbo stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Fenbo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Fenbo Stock Up 2.4%

FEBO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.10. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Fenbo has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

