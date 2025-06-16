Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 6.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,490. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

