Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 37,250 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

