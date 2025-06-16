Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $325.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day moving average is $332.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.