Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

