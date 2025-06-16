JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 155.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPEF stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

