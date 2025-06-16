Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

