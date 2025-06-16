Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

