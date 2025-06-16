Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 21,168 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 879.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

