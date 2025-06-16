Abound Wealth Management Buys 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9,166.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

