CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

Read More

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

