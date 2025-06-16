CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
