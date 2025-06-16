Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

