Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

