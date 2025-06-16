Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Buys 19,793 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 216,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,994 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 407,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period.

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.40 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

