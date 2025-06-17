Financial Freedom LLC Acquires Shares of 2,969 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.24 on Tuesday.

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

