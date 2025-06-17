Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

