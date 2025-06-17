SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 58,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

