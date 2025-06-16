iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $92,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

