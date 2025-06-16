First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.06 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

