3,875 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

