Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

