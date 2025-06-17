DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Plans Jul 25 Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.24% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

