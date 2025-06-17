Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.55 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

TJX opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

