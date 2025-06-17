Best Medical Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Hims & Hers Health, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute healthcare products and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology therapies to medical devices and hospital operations. Their market performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent life cycles and broader healthcare policy and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,786. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $818.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $775.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.50. The firm has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,672,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,923,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $105.30.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,342,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,549,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $134.63.

