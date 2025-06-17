Bfsg LLC Purchases 15,455 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.



The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world's global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

