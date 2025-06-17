Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Raised by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.30, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $144.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

