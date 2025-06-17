San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99,229 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,229 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

