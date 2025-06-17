Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 34,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ISRG opened at $519.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.80 and a 200-day moving average of $538.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

