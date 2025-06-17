Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

