Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $70,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $777.10 and its 200 day moving average is $801.77. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

