SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
