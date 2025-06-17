SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 13,901.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.