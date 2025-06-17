Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Featured Stories

