D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

