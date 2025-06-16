Todd Krasnow Sells 4,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,917.40. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $122,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Todd Krasnow sold 5,940 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $156,697.20.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,060 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $107,184.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $27.97 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Symbotic by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.