Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

