D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 1.3%

HLN stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.