Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.08 and last traded at $253.82. 6,232,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,290,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

