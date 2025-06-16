SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Up 78.8% in May

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SOBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. 24,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,517. The company has a market cap of $297,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.57. SOBR Safe has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $263.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 4,872.83% and a negative return on equity of 414.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

