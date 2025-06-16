Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 55.6%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SciSparc Stock Performance

SPRC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.31. 97,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

