GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 663,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,727,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

TSLR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 87,740 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.