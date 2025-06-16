Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Light & Wonder stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 361,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

