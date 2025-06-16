Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 45.3%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SUSL stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,494. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

