Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Expands By 139.1%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:EWV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

