AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.44. 135,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.89. AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

About AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

