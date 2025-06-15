Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

