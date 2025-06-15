Short Interest in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Expands By 148.2%

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JMSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 43,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,640. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

