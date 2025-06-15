Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Short Interest Update

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the May 15th total of 969,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,787,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SILJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 5,346,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.84. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,556.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,813,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,588.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 334,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

