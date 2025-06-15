Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF) Short Interest Update

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Base Carbon Price Performance
OTC:BCBNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Base Carbon has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
About Base Carbon
