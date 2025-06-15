Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF) Short Interest Update

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC:BCBNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Base Carbon has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

