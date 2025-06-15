Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Lendway Price Performance
Shares of LDWY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Lendway has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.
Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lendway
Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lendway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.