Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of LDWY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Lendway has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lendway, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDWY Free Report ) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

